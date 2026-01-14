Zoho launches its first data centres in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Zoho Corporation has operationalised its first data centres in the Middle East, bringing new cloud facilities online in Dubai and Abu Dhabi as part of its long-term expansion strategy in the region.

The launch marks Zoho’s formal entry into local data centre operations in the United Arab Emirates and follows the AED 100 million investment commitment the company announced in 2023. The facilities will support more than 100 cloud-based applications offered by Zoho and its enterprise IT management subsidiary, ManageEngine.

With the infrastructure now live, Zoho aims to deliver faster application performance, reduced latency and higher service reliability for customers in the UAE and surrounding markets. The presence of in-country data centres also allows organisations to store and process data locally, addressing growing regulatory and compliance requirements around data residency.

The company said the facilities align with the UAE’s National Cybersecurity Agenda and are designed to meet the needs of government, semi-government and regulated private-sector organisations. The data centres have received certification from the Dubai Electronic Security Center (DESC) and comply with international security and continuity standards, including ISO 27001, ISO 22301, ISO 27017 and CSA STAR Level 2.

Zoho said the Middle East expansion reflects sustained growth in its regional customer base, supported by a widening partner network and increased local hiring. Rather than pursuing rapid market entry, the company has focused on building long-term infrastructure and operational capacity in the UAE.

With the Dubai and Abu Dhabi facilities in place, Zoho is expected to deepen its engagement with organisations pursuing cloud adoption and digital transformation, while strengthening its position in a region that is increasingly prioritising sovereign and compliant cloud infrastructure.

