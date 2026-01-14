As AI reshapes hiring, even Stanford degrees are no longer a guaranteed ticket to top tech jobs

For decades, degrees from elite universities such as Stanford were widely viewed as reliable gateways to top jobs in the technology sector. That assumption is now being challenged as artificial intelligence reshapes entry-level work and employers reconsider how they assess talent.

According to a report by Fortune, Google co-founder Sergey Brin recently told engineering students at Stanford that academic choices should be driven by interest rather than fear of automation. Brin cautioned that AI is capable across disciplines and said switching fields solely to avoid automation risks may be misguided.

Brin’s remarks reflect broader changes inside Google itself. Once known for prioritising academic pedigree, the company has steadily reduced its reliance on college degrees as a hiring requirement. Data cited in the report shows that the share of Google job postings requiring a degree fell sharply between 2017 and 2022.

Other major technology firms, including Microsoft, Apple and Cisco, have also moved towards skills-based hiring, reducing formal degree requirements for several roles.

The shift is not confined to Silicon Valley. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has said that elite education does not necessarily correlate with workplace effectiveness, while Palantir CEO Alex Karp has argued that academic background becomes irrelevant once employees are evaluated on performance.

Hiring experts say this approach is gaining traction across industries, with employers increasingly recognising that strict credential requirements can exclude capable candidates with non-traditional backgrounds.

As companies place greater emphasis on demonstrable skills and practical experience, universities may be forced to reconsider their role in the labour market. While higher education is unlikely to lose relevance, its function as a default gatekeeper to opportunity appears to be weakening.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 11:29 AM