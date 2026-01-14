X users cancel Blue subscriptions amid claims algorithm suppresses reach

A growing number of users on social media platform X are cancelling their paid Blue subscriptions, alleging that the platform’s recommendation algorithm is actively suppressing their reach instead of boosting it, as promised under the subscription model.

The claims gained traction after a post by verified account The General said many users were opting out of the Blue checkmark, accusing X’s algorithm of stalling account growth and limiting visibility. The post drew hundreds of thousands of views and sparked a wave of responses from creators and long-time users echoing similar concerns.

Several commenters alleged that subscribing to X Blue or higher-tier Premium plans had an adverse impact on post reach. One user described paying “$8 a month to be ignored by a robot,” while another said cancelling the subscription temporarily improved visibility before it dropped again upon resubscribing. Others complained of drastic declines in impressions despite having large follower bases.

BREAKING: A large number of X users are now canceling their blue checkmarks, saying the X algorithm is suppressing their reach and stalling their growth. — The General (@GeneralMCNews) January 13, 2026

Users also raised concerns about advertising, with Premium and Premium+ subscribers reporting continued exposure to ads, contradicting earlier expectations that paid tiers would reduce or eliminate promotional content. Screenshots shared by users showed promoted posts appearing alongside regular content feeds.

The controversy comes amid renewed scrutiny of X’s algorithmic systems. Platform owner Elon Musk recently said X would make its recommendation algorithm public, including code governing both organic and advertising posts, with updates planned every four weeks. The move follows months of complaints about “shadow banning” and unexplained drops in engagement.

Musk has previously acknowledged a “significant bug” in X’s “For You” feed and said fixes were underway. He has also stated that increased use of artificial intelligence tools, including the chatbot Grok, is driving changes in how content is surfaced, arguing that feed behaviour is increasingly automated rather than manually moderated.

X’s algorithmic practices are also under regulatory pressure. European authorities have extended retention orders related to investigations into content dissemination, while Paris prosecutors last year probed the platform over alleged algorithmic bias and data practices. More recently, the European Union imposed a substantial fine on X for breaching transparency obligations under the Digital Services Act, including issues linked to its Blue subscription model and access to public data.

Despite repeated assurances from the company that it does not shadow ban users, the latest wave of cancellations suggests growing distrust among paying subscribers. For many creators, the core grievance remains unchanged: a lack of clarity on how visibility is determined and whether paid verification offers any tangible advantage in an increasingly AI-driven feed.

