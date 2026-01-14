ITC’s Anuj Bansal joins Yoga Bar as Chief Business Officer

Anuj Bansal’s career began as a business analyst at Tata Consultancy Services, followed by significant roles at EY, The Coca-Cola Company, and Aditya Birla Group.

Anuj Bansal, an executive committee member at ITC Foods, has been appointed as the Chief Business Officer of Yoga Bar (Sprout Life Foods).

In his announcement, Bansal shared, “I’m excited to begin my new role as Chief Business Officer at Yoga Bar (Sprout Life Foods) under ITC Limited Foods! There’s so much to learn and create – 41, but it feels like 21.”

Bansal will oversee strategy, P&L ownership, brand building, innovation, and go-to-market execution, with a primary focus on scaling Yoga Bar into a category-defining, purpose-driven health food brand.

Bansal’s career began as a business analyst at Tata Consultancy Services, followed by significant roles at EY, The Coca-Cola Company, and Aditya Birla Group. He later joined ITC Limited as a marketing management trainee and climbed the ranks to head marketing for chocolates, confectionery, coffee, and new business.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 12:31 PM