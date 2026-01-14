Big Four manager calls India’s 90-day notice period ‘toxic’, sparks debate online

India’s widely followed 90-day notice period policy has come under fresh scrutiny after a senior software developer at a Big Four accounting firm criticised the practice as inefficient and damaging to both employers and employees.

The remarks were shared anonymously on Grapevine, a professional networking platform, and later amplified on X by Saumil Tripathi, founder of Grapevine. In the post, the manager described the three-month notice period as an “absolute nightmare” for hiring teams, arguing that it creates friction across the recruitment and resignation process.

Drawing comparisons with other major economies, the manager pointed out that India stands out for enforcing unusually long exit timelines. In China, labour laws cap notice periods at 30 days, while in the United States, employees typically give two weeks’ notice.

Also read: Indian PhD scholars win Rs 1.66 crore settlement in US campus dispute over food bias

“In the US, it’s two weeks. In China, 30 days is the legal maximum. In India, people are held for an entire quarter,” the post stated, calling the system illogical and outdated.

The manager also highlighted what he described as a contradiction in hiring practices. While HR teams often expect new recruits to join immediately or within a fortnight, employees looking to resign are strictly held to the full 90-day clause.

According to him, extended notice periods fuel counterproductive behaviour. Candidates frequently continue interviewing after accepting offers, knowing they have months before joining. “Someone accepts an offer on day one and then has nearly three months to shop around. By the end, they disappear after landing a better deal,” he wrote, adding that the system effectively encourages offer shopping.

The long notice period, he argued, also affects productivity at the organisation an employee is leaving. Once resignation papers are submitted, motivation drops sharply, resulting in minimal output during the final months.

Also read: X users cancel Blue subscriptions amid claims algorithm suppresses reach

“The employee has mentally exited. You’re not getting a meaningful transition, just three months of disengagement,” he said, rejecting the notion that longer notice periods ensure smoother handovers.

The post triggered a wave of responses on X, with professionals sharing mixed reactions. One user noted that the issue burdens reporting managers as much as recruiters, citing falling productivity, workplace morale issues and constant negotiations for early release. Another questioned whether companies truly see the policy as a problem, suggesting it persists because organisations find ways to work around it when needed.

Some users were more critical, arguing that extended notice periods are less about continuity and more about discouraging employees from leaving. Others shared personal experiences of shorter notice periods being honoured due to contractual errors, highlighting inconsistencies in enforcement.

Also read: Techie’s viral post on 670 job applications sparks debate on how hiring really works

The discussion has once again brought attention to India’s workplace exit norms, as professionals question whether long notice periods serve business needs or simply perpetuate inefficiencies in a fast-moving job market.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 11:12 AM