Lionsgate exits ownership of Lionsgate Play; Rohit Jain takes control of Asia-focused streamer

Hollywood studio Lionsgate has sold its South Asia and Southeast Asia–focused streaming platform Lionsgate Play to Rohit Jain, the executive who built and scaled the service over the past eight years as President of Lionsgate Play Asia.

Following the sale, Lionsgate Play will operate under founder-led ownership, with Jain taking full charge of the platform and exiting Lionsgate as part of the transaction. Lionsgate clarified that all its other film and television businesses in India and Southeast Asia will continue to remain with the studio.

The move marks a strategic shift that places Lionsgate Play under independent ownership with a sharper focus on Asia’s fast-evolving digital entertainment market. Under a multiyear agreement, Lionsgate will continue to license the Lionsgate Play brand name to the platform and provide access to its library of films and television series, ensuring continuity of premium Hollywood content for audiences in the region.

“Under Rohit’s stewardship, the Lionsgate brand has gained greater resonance with audiences in South Asia and Southeast Asia, and Lionsgate Play has emerged as a distinctive premium streaming platform in one of the world’s fastest-growing digital entertainment markets,” said Brian Goldsmith, chief operating officer at Lionsgate. “Rohit is an entrepreneur with a deep understanding of the Asia landscape, and he has the expertise and experience to lead Lionsgate Play into an exciting new phase of growth.”

Launched to cater to the growing demand for premium international content, Lionsgate Play has positioned itself as a niche streaming service in India and parts of Southeast Asia, focusing on Hollywood films and series across genres. Over the years, the platform has expanded its footprint amid intensifying competition from global streaming giants and domestic players, as India’s OTT market continues to scale on the back of rising smartphone penetration, affordable data and a young digital-first audience.

Jain said the transition would allow Lionsgate Play to move faster and sharpen its regional strategy. “I’m deeply grateful to Jon Feltheimer and Brian Goldsmith for the trust and freedom to build Lionsgate’s India business and transform Lionsgate Play into a premium streaming platform across Asia,” he said. “Lionsgate Play has established itself as a leading destination for Hollywood content in India and is now positioned to expand well beyond that—shaping a differentiated, future-ready streaming platform for the region.”

Industry executives say the transaction reflects a broader trend of global media companies re-evaluating ownership structures in emerging markets, while empowering local leadership to drive growth with greater agility. For Lionsgate, the deal allows continued participation in the region through content licensing, while Jain-backed Lionsgate Play gains operational independence to tap new opportunities across Asia’s increasingly competitive streaming landscape.

First Published on Jan 14, 2026 9:15 AM