No business model change at Blinkit, says Eternal after govt nudge on 10-minute delivery claims

Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and quick commerce platform Blinkit, on Tuesday said there is no change in Blinkit’s business model has not faced have any material impact on the company’s operations or financials. Multiple reports stated that Blinkit has dropped its ‘10-minute’ delivery claim following discussions between quick commerce companies and the Central government over concerns related to gig worker safety and working conditions.

Blinkit has updated its tagline from “10,000+ products delivered in 10 minutes” to “30,000+ products delivered at your doorstep”, signalling a shift away from explicitly promising ultra-fast delivery timelines. Other quick commerce players such as Swiggy Instamart and Zepto are also expected to make similar changes to their branding and marketing in the coming days.

The development comes after a series of meetings held over the past month between Union labour minister Mansukh Mandaviya and senior executives from quick commerce and food delivery companies. During these discussions, the ministry raised concerns that aggressive delivery commitments could put undue pressure on delivery partners, potentially compromising their safety and working conditions.

According to people familiar with the matter, the labour ministry “nudged” companies to move away from explicitly marketing ultra-fast delivery guarantees, arguing that such claims could encourage unsafe practices, including overspeeding and traffic violations, particularly on congested urban roads. The talks focused on balancing the rapid growth of the sector with worker welfare as India’s gig economy expands sharply.

“Following the government’s intervention, major delivery aggregators have agreed to remove the 10-minute delivery branding and marketing,” a person aware of the discussions said, adding that the move was aimed at reducing stress on delivery workers and improving overall working conditions.

ANI reported on Tuesday that Blinkit has already acted on the government’s directive by removing the 10-minute delivery promise from its branding, while other platforms are expected to follow suit shortly.

Amid the reports, Eternal, the parent company of Zomato and Blinkit, clarified in its disclosure to stock exchanges that there is no change in Blinkit’s underlying business model. “With respect to our quick commerce business Blinkit, there is no change in business model that could have any material impact on the company,” Eternal said, seeking to address investor concerns around potential regulatory or operational shifts.

The government’s intervention comes at a time of heightened scrutiny of gig worker conditions. This follows a large-scale protest on New Year’s Eve, when more than 200,000 delivery riders across India reportedly refused to deliver food, groceries and other orders, demanding better pay, improved safety measures and greater dignity at work. The strike, first reported by Bloomberg, also called for an end to ultra-fast delivery timelines.

The protests have reignited debate over the human cost of speed-driven business models in quick commerce. Critics argue that tight delivery windows incentivise risky behaviour, particularly in densely populated cities. Delivery platforms, however, have consistently maintained that riders are not formally timed and that delivery estimates are generated algorithmically based on multiple factors.

The issue has also raised concerns among investors as the government continues deliberations on expanding social security coverage for gig and platform workers under India’s new labour codes. Any increase in compliance requirements or benefit costs could materially impact the unit economics of quick commerce and food delivery companies, which already operate on thin margins.

India’s gig workforce is projected to grow to 23.5 million by 2030, nearly three times its size a decade earlier, adding urgency to policy efforts aimed at strengthening worker protections. The government has repeatedly indicated that while innovation and convenience are welcome, they should not come at the cost of worker safety and welfare.

First Published on Jan 13, 2026 10:31 PM