Apple says developers have earned $550 billion from App Store since launch

Apple said developers have now earned a cumulative $550 billion from the App Store since its launch in 2008, as the company reported a record-breaking year for its services business in 2025.

The disclosure represents one of Apple’s most detailed updates on App Store payouts in recent years and points to a sharp acceleration in earnings for developers. The company had earlier said developers had earned $260 billion as of 2021, up from $200 billion in 2020, meaning nearly $290 billion has flowed to developers in just the last four years.

Apple said the App Store averaged 850 million weekly users globally in 2025, rising from 813 million in 2024, with particularly strong traffic during the year-end holiday period. The company continues to collect a standard 30 percent commission on in-app purchases, though developers earning under $1 million annually qualify for a reduced 15 percent rate under its small business programme. That commission structure remains under regulatory scrutiny across multiple jurisdictions, with competition authorities examining whether Apple’s practices restrict market access.

The services update also underscored strong momentum across Apple’s payments and media platforms. Apple Pay processed over $100 billion in merchant transactions during the year, while monthly engagement on Apple TV increased 36 percent year-on-year, with December setting a new all-time viewing record.

Apple Music delivered its strongest performance to date, posting record listenership and subscriber growth, despite Spotify maintaining its lead in global market share. Apple credited new features such as Sing, expanded content partnerships, and rising use of Shazam, which now generates more than 1 billion song recognitions each month.

Apple TV’s gains were supported by a growing slate of original programming and major sports partnerships. New releases including Pluribus and The Studio, along with returning series such as Severance, drove viewership. The company also pointed to its streaming deals with Major League Soccer and Formula 1, noting that its Formula 1 film became the highest-grossing release in Apple Studios’ history and the top-grossing film of actor Brad Pitt’s career.

Industry dynamics may also be influencing Apple Music’s recent momentum. Spotify has faced mounting criticism over content moderation, artist compensation, and business investments. In 2025, several artists pulled their catalogues from Spotify after reports linked an investment firm associated with Spotify CEO Daniel Ek to a European defence technology company.

Apple Music’s growth may further reflect its pricing and bundling strategy. The service continues to offer three months of free access with the purchase of many new Apple devices, an incentive that may appeal to consumers reassessing subscription spending amid economic uncertainty.

