Reliance Retail Q2 revenue rises 19% to Rs 79,128 crore; Expands store network to nearly 20,000

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Friday announced its Q2 results for the fiscal year 2026. The company’s retail arm, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL), reported revenue from operations of Rs 79,128 crore, marking an 18.9% year-on-year (YoY) increase in Q2 FY26. While, the gross revenue of the retail arm, comprising ecommerce platform AJIO, stood at Rs 90,018 crore.
"Revenue for Retail business grew strongly by 18% YoY to Rs 90,018 crore, with significant contribution from all formats," it said in an official statement.
The company's profit after tax during the quarter (July-September) surged to Rs 3,457 crore--up 21.8% YoY.
RRVL’s EBITDA stood at Rs 6,816 crore, up 16.7% YoY, with the EBITDA margin improving to 8.6%.
According to the company, the grocery and fashion segments grew by 23% and 22%, respectively, during the quarter. Consumer electronics posted an 18% YoY growth, supported by GST rate reductions and new product launches.
Reliance Retail expanded its footprint with 412 new store openings, taking the total store count to 19,821. The total operational area now spans 77.8 million sq. ft. The registered customer base grew to 36.9 crore as of 30 September 2025.
The company recorded a total of 43.4 crore transactions during the quarter, up 26.5% YoY.
“JioMart maintained a strong growth trajectory and achieved an exit average daily order run rate of over one million,” the company said in a statement.
'RRVL's grocery biz'
Reliance Retail Ventures Limited’s (RRVL) grocery segment recorded strong double-digit year-on-year growth across key categories. Packaged Foods grew by 20%, Staples by 18%, and Home and Personal Care (HPC) by 13%. The Fruits and Vegetables (F&V) category saw a significant 62% YoY increase in volume during Q2 FY26.
JioMart also continued its growth momentum, registering a 42% quarter-on-quarter rise and over 200% year-on-year growth in average daily orders.
'RRVL's Fashion & Lifestyle biz'
With the onset of the festive season, RRVL’s fashion and lifestyle business posted robust growth. Emerging formats such as Yousta and Azorte reported a 66% YoY growth.
E-commerce platform AJIO expanded its catalogue to over 2.7 million options, up 35% YoY, and introduced several new brands on its platform. AJIO’s brand portfolio grew by 33% compared to the same period last year.
'RRVL's Consumer Electronics biz'
The consumer electronics segment delivered solid performance across categories. Laptop sales grew by 37% YoY, mobiles by 22%, and appliances by 10%.
“Reliance Retail delivered a strong performance during the quarter, led by our relentless focus on operational excellence, continued investments in stores and digital platforms, and festive-driven demand across consumption categories. The recent GST rate changes will further accelerate consumption growth as consumers benefit from lower prices,” said Isha M. Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited.