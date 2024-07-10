Zomato trolls ‘poli-greetings’ for its Birthday ad; Food delivery major gets the people's vote

Zomato has turned 16 and oh, doesn’t everyone know it. The food aggregator platform released an advert in print media and on social media announcing its birthday and it's created quite a buzz, given the popularity Zomato's meme-fied ad strategy with a virality focus. The latest print ad takes inspiration from birthday/celebratory announcements on hoardings that we see around Indian cities usually put out by political parties, politically-inclined individuals or other government-related officials.

The style of the Zomato ad is exactly how you’d probably imagine it to be. Very Indian, very respectful, very local. The layout too is similar. Founder Deepinder Goyal’s picture in large with smaller images of other company officials seeking thanks.

Is Zomato trolling politically-inclined Birthday ad hoardings for likes? Sure. But nobody's complaining.

It’s interesting to see how viewers of the ad instantly made the connection to the ‘poli-greetings’. An announcement that is something that you’d normally just see and forget has actually made an impression and amassed engagement for Zomato's social media handles. And, if Zomato's marketing history is any indication, the company knows very well how to pique the audience's interest.

A LinkedIn user wrote, “I have always maintained, Zomato is an Advertising/Branding Agency that also does food delivery.”

Another user wrote, “I’m sure, all Zomato marketing member are backbenchers and in there college time they were making birthday banner and now the joined Zomato प्रचार विभाग”

The pursuit of virality and moment-driven marketing has resulted in grand successes but also many great flops. This one, it seems, gets the people's vote.

Viewers are able to immediately associate Zomato’s ad with local announcements, indicating that sometimes something as rudimentary as a birthday announcement is enough to get the ‘janta’ to appreciate the brand's effort and perhaps even get them to avail ‘Gold’ membership, as indicated and offered in the ad.