Kia India appoints Joonsu Cho as CBO; Sunhack Park to take charge as CSO

Kia India has appointed Joonsu Cho as Chief Business Officer (CBO) and Sunhack Park as Chief Sales Officer (CSO).
As CBO, Cho will be responsible for crafting comprehensive business strategies, production planning, export logistics, leading cross-functional teams, forging strategic alliances and ensuring operational excellence.
With over 32 years of leadership experience, Cho has served in multiple global roles across Australia, the UK and Europe.
Joonsu Cho, Chief Business Officer, Kia India, said, “I am honored to assume the role of Chief Business Officer. Kia India has made remarkable strides in the market, and my priority will be to develop and execute robust business strategies that support sustainable growth and operational excellence."
In his new role as CSO, Park will lead Kia India’s sales strategy, prioritizing sustainable growth, boosting operational efficiency, and expanding the brand’s market reach.
With 28 years of international automotive experience, Park has held key leadership roles at Kia Headquarters in South Korea, the Middle East & Africa (MEA), and India.
Sunhack Park, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India, said, “This is an exciting phase for the brand as we continue to expand our presence in a dynamic and evolving market. My focus will be on driving sales growth, optimizing operational efficiency, and strengthening our dealer and partner ecosystem.”