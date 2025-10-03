R/GA to shut Singapore office as part of global strategy shift

ADVERTISEMENT
Creative agency R/GA will close its Singapore office in November 2025, just six months after regaining independence from parent company Interpublic Group (IPG). The move will affect nearly all of the office’s 20 employees, who were informed of the decision earlier this month, as per media reports.
The Singapore office, led by general manager Marianne Whitman and Southeast Asia managing director Krishnan Menon, counted KFC Singapore among its flagship clients.
In a statement to the media, R/GA CEO Michael Tishall said the closure was part of a broader strategic shift to consolidate resources and double down on areas of higher client demand. “As part of our renewed business strategy, we carefully reviewed the Singapore operations and made the decision to pivot its role and refocus our efforts in Southeast Asia on our Technology & Creative Production Hub, where demand is strongest,” Tishall reportedly said.
The development comes as R/GA seeks to reposition itself in a rapidly changing creative services landscape. Since separating from IPG in May 2025, the agency has been expanding its global footprint with a focus on AI-driven products, technology, and design. In July, R/GA made its first acquisition as an independent company, buying AI system design and development studio Addition. The London-based firm has delivered AI solutions for leading global brands including Google, NBCUniversal, Unilever, Prudential, Amazon, and The New York Times.
While the closure marks the end of R/GA’s direct presence in Singapore, the agency is expected to continue serving Southeast Asian clients through its technology and production hubs, signaling a shift away from traditional office-led operations towards more centralized, tech-driven models.