            
  • Home
  • digital
  • ai-chatbot-to-simplify-navigation-and-services-at-mahakumbh-2025-54636

AI Chatbot to simplify navigation and services at Mahakumbh 2025

The new chatbot will offer accurate details on parking, food courts and hospitals within one kilometer radius of the user.

By  Storyboard18Jan 27, 2025 9:45 AM
AI Chatbot to simplify navigation and services at Mahakumbh 2025
The initiative is aimed at ensuring the event runs smoothly

Devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 will benefit from a new AI-powered chatbot designed to streamline their experience by providing real-time, relevant information. The upgraded version of the chatbot includes three major features aimed at making the world's largest religious gathering more accessible and organized.

The new chatbot will offer accurate details on parking, food courts and hospitals within one kilometer radius of the user. This addition will help devotees quickly find the essential services they need without having to search for them.

images.storyboard18.com

In addition to these services, the AI chatbot will offer comprehensive mapping of the Mahakumbh area, highlighting sector-specific information. It will also provide Google Map links to assist with navigation, helping devotees find their way easily. Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi emphasized that through this chatbot, attendees can access information about parking, transportation, banking services, public water ATMs and other important facilities within seconds.

Another innovative feature is the real-time PDF and QR scan capability. Devotees will be able to download PDFs that include information about essential locations such as toilets, lost and found centers, exhibitions and more, based on their preferences. Scanning a QR code will also provide instant access to key information directly on their mobile devices.

The initiative is aimed at ensuring the event runs smoothly, helping visitors navigate the vast gathering and enhancing their overall experience with ease and convenience.


Tags
First Published on Jan 27, 2025 9:45 AM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

OpenAI’s use of news content presents an increasing threat to press transparency: DNPA

OpenAI’s use of news content presents an increasing threat to press transparency: DNPA

Digital

Godrej Enterprises Group earmarks Rs 1200 cr investment in tech, digital skills

Godrej Enterprises Group earmarks Rs 1200 cr investment in tech, digital skills

Television

Ashwini Vaishnaw calls Ahmedabad's Coldplay concert a 'global benchmark', Chris Martin calls it 'best stadium'

Ashwini Vaishnaw calls Ahmedabad's Coldplay concert a 'global benchmark', Chris Martin calls it 'best stadium'

Digital

India leads global mobile app market in downloads and usage

India leads global mobile app market in downloads and usage

Television

Prasar Bharati's WAVES vs D2M: Committee of Secretaries meet to discuss D2M tech

Prasar Bharati's WAVES vs D2M: Committee of Secretaries meet to discuss D2M tech

How it Works

Union Budget 2025: M&E sector seeks GST revision on digital services, investment in skill development

Union Budget 2025: M&E sector seeks GST revision on digital services, investment in skill development

How it Works

Maha Kumbh 2025: Travel platforms up ad spends by 40% as bookings skyrocket

Maha Kumbh 2025: Travel platforms up ad spends by 40% as bookings skyrocket