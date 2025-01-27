AI Chatbot to simplify navigation and services at Mahakumbh 2025

ADVERTISEMENT
Devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 will benefit from a new AI-powered chatbot designed to streamline their experience by providing real-time, relevant information. The upgraded version of the chatbot includes three major features aimed at making the world's largest religious gathering more accessible and organized.
The new chatbot will offer accurate details on parking, food courts and hospitals within one kilometer radius of the user. This addition will help devotees quickly find the essential services they need without having to search for them.
In addition to these services, the AI chatbot will offer comprehensive mapping of the Mahakumbh area, highlighting sector-specific information. It will also provide Google Map links to assist with navigation, helping devotees find their way easily. Mela Officer Vivek Chaturvedi emphasized that through this chatbot, attendees can access information about parking, transportation, banking services, public water ATMs and other important facilities within seconds.
Another innovative feature is the real-time PDF and QR scan capability. Devotees will be able to download PDFs that include information about essential locations such as toilets, lost and found centers, exhibitions and more, based on their preferences. Scanning a QR code will also provide instant access to key information directly on their mobile devices.
The initiative is aimed at ensuring the event runs smoothly, helping visitors navigate the vast gathering and enhancing their overall experience with ease and convenience.