Amazon.in becomes the top customer choice for electronics during the festive season, reveals Counterpoint Research

Amidst the ongoing chaos of Ecommerce versus Quick Commerce, Amazon.in has become the top customer choice for buying consumer electronics online during the festive season, reveals a survey by Counterpoint Research. As per the survey, 55 per cent respondents who ranked Amazon as their top choice of online marketplace has said that their next headphones purchase will be from Amazon Great Indian Festival. While smartwatch is the second best purchase with 52 per cent, followed by tablets with 43 per cent, cameras with 40 per cent and laptop with 37 per cent.

As per the company, the survey was conducted to understand the purchase preferences of customers while buying consumer electronics, whether offline or online.

The survey highlighted that 61 per cent of the survey respondents preferred Amazon.in as the most suitable online marketplace for consumer electronics purchases, followed by other ecommerce platforms at 32 per cent and brand websites at 6 per cent. Trust and fast delivery with 60 per cent, reliable delivery with 59 per cent, availability of latest devices and wide range of products with 58 per cent, no cost EMI and return policy with 57 per cent, product information with 56 per cent, and seller and bank backed deals with 55 per cent are the key factors for customers to choose the ecomm giant.

Additionally, attractive offers and deals (18 per cent) have emerged as the primary factor for buying consumer electronics online, followed by trust and availability of the latest devices.

Ranjit Babu, Director, Consumer Electronic, Amazon India said, "We're delighted to learn to be considered as the top choice for customers buying consumer electronics this festive season from the recent Counterpoint Survey. With 61% of respondents preferring Amazon.in as their top choice for buying consumer electronics, this recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to providing a wide selection, attractive offers, convenience and a seamless shopping experience.” Contrary to this, the ability to physically interact with the product, trust and comfort they feel in the store/showroom are the key reasons for offline channels.

“Throughout the year we have seen consumers holding their electronics purchase to shop during the festive season and online channels continue to remain the preferred choice for consumers when purchasing electronics. Amazon’s preference also highlights the larger industry trend where consumer preference for a channel of purchase depends on several attributes including trust in the platform, reliable and faster delivery, product availability and offers. E-commerce platforms like Amazon continue to gain mind share leveraging their strength across these attributes and offer consumers a reliable choice of electronics products this festive season,” Tarun Pathak, Director, Counterpoint Research commented.