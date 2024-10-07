Amazon miniTV and MX player merged to become 'Amazon MX Player'

Amazon has officially announced completion of acquiring certain assets of MX Player, including the MX Player app, one leading free streaming OTT service in India.

With this acquisition, Amazon is merging two of India’s most popular free AVOD (or ad-supported video on demand) services– MX Player and Amazon miniTV into one service - Amazon MX Player.

In September, over 250 million unique users enjoyed access to thousands of original shows, popular movies and international shows dubbed in local languages on the combined service, making it one of the largest free streaming services offering premium content in India.

With a combined library of hit shows ranging from Aashram, Dharavi Bank, Campus Diaries, Bhaukaal, Raktanchal, Shiksha Mandal, Roohaniyat, Jamnapaar, Dehati Ladke, Hunter, Gutar Gu, Naam Namak Nishaan, Physicswallah, and Yeh Meri Family, along with a large collection of popular Korean, Mandarin and Turkish shows dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, Amazon MX Player is said to one of India’s top entertainment destinations.

The service offers premium content across genres, from gripping thrillers, action and dramas, to coming of age stories, romance and more, all in a single destination, available through its apps on mobile, Amazon.in Shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, and Connected TVs.

“Today we are bringing together the vast reach of MX Player, with the advertising tech that leverages Amazon’s billions of customer signals,” said Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising India.

“It’s about enabling all brands, not just the ones selling on Amazon, to reach and deliver relevant advertising to a very large and engaged base across India. It’s about directly measuring outcomes from the very top of the funnel to the very bottom.”

Amazon will continue to invest in originals and returning seasons of popular shows, which will help provide advertisers the opportunity to deepen their relationships with viewers.

“Amazon and MX Player obsess over customer experience and are both believers in the future of free entertainment,” said Karan Bedi, Head of Amazon MX Player.