comScore            

      Digital

      Angry Mittal?: Anupam Mittal "shocked" after Meta disables his company's account

      On April 9, Meta "arbitrarily" disabled his company's account, prompting Anupam Mittal to call out the Mark Zuckerberg-led company on social media. Mittal also tagged Meta's India operations' head Sandhya Devanathan in the post.

      By  Storyboard18Apr 9, 2024 7:05 PM
      Angry Mittal?: Anupam Mittal "shocked" after Meta disables his company's account
      Anupam Mittal is also one of the leading voices to take on big tech firms like Google and Meta, slamming them for their "unfair" monopolistic practices in markets like India.

      Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, and a prominent investor on Shark Tank India, is widely recognized for his strategic investments in renowned startups and unicorn companies such as Ola Cabs, BigBasket, Druva, among others. Mittal is also one of the leading voices to take on big tech firms like Google and Meta, slamming them for their "unfair" monopolistic practices in markets like India.

      On April 9, Meta "arbitrarily" disabled his company's account, prompting Mittal to call out the Mark Zuckerberg-led company on social media. Mittal also tagged Meta's India operations' head Sandhya Devanathan in the post.

      A frustrated Mittal said, "So, shockingly our Meta account was arbitrarily disabled this morning with nobody in the know or able to help, even at our scale. This is the dysfunction of Big Tech & monopolies, something hashtag#cci must take note of. Sandhya Devanathan"

      Netizens chimed in with sympathies and suggestions. Relating to Mittal's frustration users said Meta is "only sale no support" while some urged Mittal to assemble all the Sharks and create their own Made-in-India social media platform like X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

      When Mittal took on Google

      On March 1, Google announced it would remove apps from 10 Indian developers, including Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, jeevansathi.com, and Bharat Matrimony, from its Play Store in India for non-compliance with its billing policies. Among the most prominent voices that spoke out against Google's practices, was Anupam Mittal.

      “Today is a dark day for India Internet,” Mittal said as he came out hitting hard against Google’s action of delisting Indian apps.

      Mittal wrote on X, “Google has delisted major apps from its app store even though legal hearings are underway @CCI_India & @indSupremeCourt Their false narratives & audacity show they have little regard for India. Make no mistake - this is the new Digital East India Co and this #Lagaan must be stopped! Pls RT and #SaveOurStartups”.


      Tags
      First Published on Apr 9, 2024 6:55 PM

      More from Storyboard18

      How it Works

      Elections 2024: Politicians hungry for Gen Z attention use memes, reels and influencers

      Elections 2024: Politicians hungry for Gen Z attention use memes, reels and influencers

      How it Works

      IPL 2024: Meta partners with Star Sports and over 250 content creators to enhance fan experience

      IPL 2024: Meta partners with Star Sports and over 250 content creators to enhance fan experience

      Digital

      Meta antitrust lawsuit: US regulator has no evidence to support antitrust claims against it, says Meta

      Meta antitrust lawsuit: US regulator has no evidence to support antitrust claims against it, says Meta

      Digital

      Google mulls charging for internet searches with AI, in a radical change to its business model

      Google mulls charging for internet searches with AI, in a radical change to its business model

      Digital

      Letting data lead the charge against climate change

      Letting data lead the charge against climate change

      How it Works

      Influencers in India working for less than 10 hrs a week, earning upto Rs 10 lakh a month

      Influencers in India working for less than 10 hrs a week, earning upto Rs 10 lakh a month

      Quantum Brief

      Meta boosts India fact-checking programme with PTI partnership

      Meta boosts India fact-checking programme with PTI partnership