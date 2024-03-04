Anupam Mittal asks, "Is Google evil?", as the battle between Google and Indian app developers rages on

On March 1, Google announced it would remove apps from 10 Indian developers, including Shaadi.com, Naukri.com, jeevansathi.com, and Bharat Matrimony, from its Play Store in India for non-compliance with its billing policies. While several of the apps were reinstated, Indian startups believe they face unfair treatment and inferior terms compared to global counterparts.

Among the most prominent voices speaking against Google's practices, is Anupam Mittal, the founder and CEO of People Group and Shaadi.com, and Shark Tank India judge.

“Today is a dark day for India Internet,” Mittal said as he came out hitting hard against Google’s action of delisting Indian apps last week.

Mittal wrote on X, “Google has delisted major apps from its app store even though legal hearings are underway @CCI_India & @indSupremeCourt Their false narratives & audacity show they have little regard for India. Make no mistake - this is the new Digital East India Co and this #Lagaan must be stopped! Pls RT and #SaveOurStartups”.

Mittal has again taken to social media to raise concerns about Google's treatment of India app developers and the unfair terms it offers, with a question that's inspired by Google's famous tagline - Don't be evil.

Mittal asks, "Is Google evil?"

He said it is a question that’s on everybody’s mind so let’s try and understand the core of the issue.

Mittal said, "Core issue stems from Apple and Google’s attempts to move the open Internet to a closed app ecosystem where they can lord over the Internet economy. They have already been successful in muscling large swathes of the Internet and now they want 100 percent dominance."

He goes on to explain.

"Current issue - Google wants to charge anywhere between 11-30 percent to app developers if they have a premium service – Developers will file a tax return with Google every month so that they can audit & charge.

Now, this charge is on top of the 20-50 percent of revenue that developers already spend to get distribution on the Play store.

Bottomline? They want 60-70 percent of our revenue! Think about it - No company will be left viable if they were to pay these taxes!

Now, to bust the myths Google has been propagating:

Claim 1: “These charges are bcs of infra and quality control”

Reality: If that’s true, then why are these charges only for premium apps? Also, Google simply provides a link from the apk and provides no infra to app developers.

Google is only charging for Payment Gateway Services, market rate for which is 1% but bcs of their monopoly, they want 20x.

Claim 2: “We gave developers 3 years to comply”

Reality: No time was given by them. It was the Indian judiciary that stopped them from delisting or levying charges.

Claim 3: “The SC & CCI allowed us to price freely”

Reality: Totally untrue. In fact, both of them have admitted our petitions for non-compliance with CCI's earlier order which prohibited Google from doing this.

Claim 4: “200k apps are already compliant, so it’s unfair to them if we don’t delist the others”

Reality: 97 percent of these are free apps so no question of compliance. Yes, a few have compiled but that too under duress. As an act of vengeance Google delisted cos that sought legal relief.

Claim 5: “We’ve brought back many apps after they complied”

Reality: Apps that are back up have no billing feature. This is almost as good as not having the app.

So, what’s the solution?

There are 2 actually -

Immediate: Intervention that prevents Google from any bundling at the device or customer end. They can provide their own payment services but developers should be free to choose 3rd party PGs. They should have no rights to ask for P&Ls. We have the government for that.

Long-term: Unbundling of Google and Apple services so the user has choice on what Appstore & apps to have as a default on their phone.

So, is Google evil? I will leave that for you to decide.

But, 1 thing is certain: This is the new Digital East India Co. and if we don’t put in the right safeguards now, nothing can prevent these cos from controlling our economic future. Thankfully, India has changed and we have a strong & proactive govt that will not fall for BigTech’s lies, deceit & manipulation of the judiciary. Jai Hind