Apple tops global smartphone market in 2025 with 20% share: Counterpoint

Apple led the global smartphone market in 2025 with a 20% share, as overall shipments rose 2% year-on-year, supported by stronger demand and improving economic momentum in emerging markets, according to Counterpoint Research.

Samsung ranked second with a 19% market share, recording modest shipment growth during the year, while Xiaomi placed third with a 13% share, driven by steady demand in emerging markets, Counterpoint said, as cited by Reuters.

Counterpoint analyst Varun Mishra stated that Apple’s performance was supported by solid demand in emerging and mid-sized markets, along with strong sales of the iPhone 17 series, which helped the company secure the largest share among the top five smartphone brands.

The research firm said manufacturers pulled shipments forward earlier in the year to get ahead of potential tariff-related disruptions. However, the impact of this front-loading eased as 2025 progressed, leaving shipment volumes in the second half of the year largely unaffected.

Looking ahead, Counterpoint Research director Tarun Pathak said the global smartphone market is expected to soften in 2026, citing chip shortages and rising component costs. He added that chipmakers are increasingly prioritising capacity for artificial intelligence data centres over smartphone production, which could weigh on handset supply and growth.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 2:08 PM