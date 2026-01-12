Zepto denies link to Hyderabad rider killed in crash, says victim was not a delivery partner

Quick-commerce platform Zepto has denied that a man who died in a road accident in Hyderabad was associated with the company, following early reports that identified him as one of its delivery riders.

The fatal crash took place in the Mehdipatnam area of the city, where a two-wheeler rider, Abhishek, was killed after colliding with a bus. Local police had initially stated that the deceased was working as a Zepto delivery executive, prompting labour groups, including the Gig Workers’ Union, to call for compensation and accountability from the company.

However, Zepto pushed back against those claims in a post on social media platform X, saying the individual was not part of its delivery workforce. The company said it had carried out internal verification using multiple checks. “The individual mentioned was not associated with Zepto and was not delivering for us at the time of the accident. This has been confirmed through database records, facial recognition and CCTV footage across our store network,” the company said.

Zepto added that it has shared the findings with the Mehdipatnam Police to correct what it called an initial misunderstanding and said it is fully cooperating with the ongoing investigation.

The company also highlighted that its active delivery partners are covered under a group insurance programme that includes up to ₹10 lakh in accidental death cover and ₹1 lakh in health insurance. “No insurance claim has been raised in this case as the individual was not a Zepto delivery partner,” the company said.

Police officials said inquiries into the circumstances of the accident are continuing.

The episode comes at a sensitive time for India’s gig-economy and quick-commerce sector. In recent weeks, delivery workers across the country have staged protests and strikes over pay, working conditions and safety, particularly during peak periods such as Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Critics have argued that ultra-fast delivery promises place pressure on riders to take risks on the road.

The debate has also drawn in industry leaders, including Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal, who recently defended the 10-minute delivery model, saying companies provide protections and opportunities even though the work remains part of the gig economy.

As scrutiny of working conditions in the fast-delivery sector grows, the Hyderabad incident has added to concerns about rider safety, even as Zepto maintains that the deceased was not employed by the company.

