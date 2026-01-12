‘Choremance’ goes viral as couples turn everyday tasks into quality time

A new dating trend called “choremance” is gaining momentum in 2026, offering a fresh and surprisingly practical take on what it means to spend quality time with a partner. Instead of elaborate dinners and carefully planned dates, couples are now turning to something far more ordinary, and far more intimate, everyday chores.

The idea behind choremance is simple: doing routine tasks together, such as grocery shopping, cooking, walking the dog or tidying up the house, can be just as meaningful as a candlelit dinner. Supporters of the trend say it brings partners closer by keeping them present in each other’s lives, without the pressure of creating picture-perfect date moments.

For many couples, especially those juggling demanding jobs, long commutes and social commitments, finding time for traditional dates has become harder. Planning an evening out can feel like yet another task on an already crowded to-do list, leading to cancelled plans and growing distance. Choremance flips that logic by making connection part of what people already have to do.

Instead of dressing up and booking tables, partners might plan a “date” around cooking a meal together, folding laundry side by side or running errands as a team. The result, couples say, is a more relaxed and genuine kind of intimacy, one built on shared responsibility and small, everyday moments rather than grand gestures.

The concept may feel new, but it has long been quietly reflected in pop culture. From sitcom couples who bond over cooking and home projects to celebrities who talk about cherishing simple routines with their partners, the idea of love living in ordinary moments has always resonated. What is different now is that it has a name, and a growing following online.

As social media users share videos of partners tackling chores together with humour and affection, choremance is increasingly being seen as a way to bring balance back into relationships. It allows couples to be productive while also being emotionally present, reducing the stress that often comes with trying to “perform” romance.

In a fast-paced world where time is one of the scarcest resources, choremance suggests that love does not always need elaborate planning. Sometimes, it is simply about being together while doing the small things the very moments that, in the long run, matter the most.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 2:34 PM