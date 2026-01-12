Gig workers earn Rs 22,500 a month on average as incomes remain modest: Report

As 2026 gets underway, India’s fast-growing quick commerce and e-commerce sector is facing renewed scrutiny over its reliance on gig workers, with concerns resurfacing around low wages, long working hours and limited social protection for delivery partners powering the promise of 10-minute deliveries.

A new report by consulting firm Primus Partners, Unlocking the Future, examined the working conditions of India’s 23.5 million young gig workers and found that income growth remains modest for a large share of the workforce. More than 60% of surveyed gig workers reported working full-time hours, yet average monthly earnings stood at around Rs 22,500.

The study noted that income gains were largely driven by longer working hours rather than structured skill development or career progression, raising questions about the long-term sustainability of the current gig economy model.

The report also highlighted significant gaps in social security coverage. About 31% of gig workers surveyed lacked access to basic protections such as insurance, pension or savings-linked benefits. Workers who had access to training programmes and social protections reported greater financial stability and higher earning potential, strengthening the case for targeted policy and industry interventions, the report said.

Another concern flagged was early entry into gig work, often immediately after completing school. In the absence of formal skilling pathways, many workers remain in similar roles through their mid-20s, even as household and financial responsibilities rise. Addressing this gap will be critical if the gig economy is to contribute meaningfully to productivity growth and long-term income security, the report argued.

“The gig economy has created scale and flexibility in India’s labour market. The next phase must focus on enabling skill development, income progression and mobility so that gig work becomes a stepping stone to more sustainable livelihoods,” said Nilaya Varma, co-founder and chief executive officer of Primus Partners.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 3:32 PM