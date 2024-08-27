Australians gain 'right to disconnect' from work after hours under new legislation

Australia has taken a significant step in workers' rights with new legislation that came into effect on Monday, granting employees the right to disconnect from work outside of regular hours. The new laws, designed to protect employees from unreasonable work-related communications after hours, impose fines of up to $93,000 ($63,000) on employers who contact employees for non-essential reasons outside of work time.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the legislation, emphasizing its role in addressing mental health concerns and boosting productivity. "Just as people don't get paid 24 hours a day, they don't have to work for 24 hours a day," Albanese said in an interview with ABC. He highlighted the frustration many Australians feel about being constantly connected and accessible, which he believes negatively impacts mental health.
Australia's move aligns with other nations like France, Spain, and Belgium, which have implemented similar right to disconnect laws. This global trend reflects a growing concern of the need to balance work and personal life in the digital age.
However, the new laws have raised eyebrows from business groups. Andrew McKellar, CEO of the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, described the legislation as a "thought bubble", criticizing the government for not consulting with the business community before implementing the changes. He expressed that the laws could impact operational efficiency.
Disputes arising from attempts by employers to contact employees outside of work hours can be referred to the Fair Work Commission, Australia's industrial relations umpire. Workplace Relations Minister Murray Watt expressed hope that many issues would be resolved through direct communication between employers and employees, rather than formal disputes.
The legislation immediately applies to employees of medium and large enterprises, with small businesses given a 12-month period to comply with the new regulations. This phased approach aims to ease the transition for smaller businesses while ensuring broader protection for workers across the country.