Google’s Nano Banana Pro sparks viral trend of miniature city-magnet AI images

The concept caught on instantly, with people posting their own magnet-style layouts featuring popular sights from cities around the world.

A new AI trend is sweeping social media, with users generating crisp, top-down images of their city’s most recognisable landmarks rendered as tiny 3D souvenir magnets. The visual style, which has quickly gained traction, stems from the Gemini Nano Banana Pro tool showcased by Google earlier this week.

The trend began when the official Nano Banana Pro account on X posted: “You can also make a knolling of a city’s landmarks. If you ask for them as souvenir magnets, you get a consistent look.” The account also shared a prompt that users have since been widely replicating -

“Present a clear, directly top-down photograph of [CITY] landmarks as 3D magnets, arranged neatly in parallel lines and right angles, knolling. The objects are realistic miniatures. At the top-centre, place the city name as a souvenir magnet, and a handwritten post-it note for the temperature and weather conditions. Incorporate…”

You can also make a knolling of a city's landmarks. If you ask for them as souvenir magnets, you get a consistent look.



Prompt: Present a clear, directly top-down photograph of [CITY] landmarks as 3D magnets, arranged neatly in parallel lines and right angles, knolling. The… pic.twitter.com/MkyjXeFkOx — Nano Banana Pro (@NanoBanana) December 2, 2025

After testing the trend personally, I created a customised version for Delhi using ChatGPT, which produced striking results. The prompt used for the image generated in Gemini Nano Banana Pro was:

“Present a clear, directly top-down photograph of Delhi landmarks as 3D magnets, arranged neatly in parallel lines and right angles, knolling. The objects are realistic miniatures. Include landmarks such as India Gate, Red Fort, Qutub Minar, Lotus Temple, Humayun’s Tomb and Rashtrapati Bhavan. At the top-centre, place ‘Delhi’ as a souvenir magnet, and a handwritten post-it note showing today’s temperature and weather conditions. Add items inspired by Delhi’s food and culture, such as samosas, jalebis, chai cups or parathas. No repeats.”

The appeal of the trend lies in its simplicity and aesthetic neatness. Knolling, the practice of arranging items at right angles, ensures each image appears organised and visually satisfying, while the miniature magnet effect adds a playful, travel-souvenir sensibility.

Users are also personalising their creations by incorporating weather-related props. Sunglasses or hats appear in sunny-day layouts, whereas umbrellas or boots feature in scenes inspired by rainy weather, giving each image its own distinctive character.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 5:42 PM