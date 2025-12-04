Google rolls out Workspace Studio to automate emails, daily tasks with Gemini 3

Google has announced the general availability of Workspace Studio, a new no-code tool that enables users to design, manage and share AI agents within Google Workspace. Powered by Gemini 3, the feature is intended to make routine automation simpler, more flexible and accessible across organisations.

In a blog post released on Thursday, the company stated that the aim is to help users reduce time spent on everyday administrative work such as sorting emails, arranging meetings and following up on action items. Google noted that earlier automation tools tended to be too rigid and often required technical expertise that most employees did not possess.

Workspace Studio addresses this by allowing users to build custom agents in minutes using natural language. Employees can simply describe the task they want automated or select from existing templates, after which the AI generates the workflow. Google said the new agents are significantly more capable than older rule-based systems, with Gemini’s reasoning and multimodal capabilities enabling sentiment analysis, content generation, task prioritisation, smart alerts and real-time adaptation.

The company cited an example from Kärcher, the global cleaning solutions firm, which collaborated with partner Zoi during early testing. Kärcher created a virtual team of agents to evaluate new feature ideas: one reviewed the concept, another assessed technical feasibility, a third drafted a user flow and a fourth produced a complete user story. This reportedly reduced drafting time by 90 per cent.

According to Google, businesses participating in its Gemini Alpha programme have already used these agents to execute more than 20 million tasks over the past month. This includes simple actions such as issuing reminders and more sensitive tasks like reviewing legal notices and handling travel approvals.

Google stressed that employees closest to a problem can now build solutions themselves. Users can, for example, create an agent that labels emails containing questions and sends a notification via Google Chat. Agents can also extract key information from messages and attachments, including dates, action points and invoice details.

Workspace Studio agents integrate across Gmail, Drive, Chat and other core Workspace applications, allowing them to understand context and adhere to organisational policies. Their activity can be monitored directly through the side panel in supported apps. For broader workflows, the agents can link to third-party tools including Jira, Salesforce, Asana and Mailchimp. More advanced teams can develop custom steps with Apps Script and connect internal systems or models built on Vertex AI.

Google said Workspace Studio will be made available to business customers in the coming weeks, after which users can begin by exploring templates or typing instructions directly into the prompt bar.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 5:29 PM