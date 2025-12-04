Today in AI | AI adoption lags in India | Google Gemini Nano Banana creates new magnet trend

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

AI adoption still lags in India Inc’s talent strategy as only 9% use it: Deloitte study

In a business landscape defined by disruption, digital transformation and evolving workforce expectations, India Inc. is putting leadership continuity at the heart of its growth agenda. According to Deloitte India’s Talent Readiness Study 2025, 78 percent of organisations have institutionalised formal succession management frameworks, a sharp rise from 72 percent in 2024.

Google’s Nano Banana Pro sparks viral trend of miniature city-magnet AI images

A new AI trend is sweeping social media, with users generating crisp, top-down images of their city’s most recognisable landmarks rendered as tiny 3D souvenir magnets. The visual style, which has quickly gained traction, stems from the Gemini Nano Banana Pro tool showcased by Google earlier this week.

Google rolls out new features for Gemini Web, adds enhanced dark mode among other features

Google has begun rolling out a refreshed design for Gemini on the web, following last month’s updates to its Android and iOS apps. As reported by 9To5 Google, the company is aiming for a cleaner, more contemporary look, beginning with a subtle change to the greeting on the homepage, which now reads “Hi” instead of “Hello”, accompanied by the Gemini spark icon. The favicon remains the logo, while a small rotating animation appears briefly during page loading, adding a visual flourish to the interface.

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 5:47 PM