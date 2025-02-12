Duolingo mascot is dead? Here's what it is

In an unexpected twist that has both fans and media buzzing, Duolingo announced on February 11 that its well-known green owl, Duo, has "died."

The company's social media post read, "It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that Duo, formally known as The Duolingo Owl, is dead," setting the stage for a campaign that is as humorous as it is unconventional.

The announcement playfully suggested that Duo met its untimely end while waiting for users to complete their language lessons—a nod to the mascot's relentless and sometimes overbearing reminders that have become a staple of the app's identity.

an important message from Duolingo pic.twitter.com/jTTT680yVs — Duolingo (@duolingo) February 11, 2025

In an additional light-hearted jab, Duolingo joked that users might soon find themselves enrolled in Duolingo Max fi they shared their credit card details, all in memory of the fallen feathered friend.

However, a Duolingo spokesperson later clarified to a media organization that the dramatic message is part of a new brand marketing campaign, emphasizing that the company does not, in any way, encourage the sharing of personal payment information.

Duo has long been the face of Duolingo, known for its quirky personality and viral presence.

With this campaign, Duolingo appears to be blending its trademark humor with a fresh narrative twist, inviting its community to engage in an ongoing “investigation” into the mysterious circumstances surrounding Duo’s “demise.”