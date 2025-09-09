Google ends confusion over Gemini AI usage caps with clear daily limits

ADVERTISEMENT
Google has formally revealed the precise daily usage limits for its Gemini AI application, ending months of speculation over how much output users could generate across different subscription tiers. The update, published in the company’s Help Centre documentation, outlines restrictions for prompts, image generation, and research features.
Free-tier users face the most stringent caps, with just five prompts a day on the Gemini 2.5 Pro model, alongside 100 AI-generated images and five Deep Research reports each month. They are also limited to 20 audio overviews daily, with Deep Research powered by the less advanced Gemini Flash model.
Subscribers enjoy markedly higher allowances. The Google AI Pro plan, bundled with select Google One packages, raises access to 100 daily prompts on Gemini 2.5 Pro—20 times more than free users. Pro subscribers can generate up to 1,000 images daily, produce three videos using the Veo 3 Fast model, and access 20 Deep Research reports a day powered by Gemini 2.5 Pro.
At the top end, Google AI Ultra provides 500 daily prompts with Gemini 2.5 Pro, equating to 100 times the free tier’s access. Ultra users also gain exclusive use of the Deep Think reasoning model with 10 prompts a day, five videos using the latest Veo 3 model, and 200 Deep Research reports daily.
Until now, Google had used vague phrasing such as “limited access,” leaving users uncertain about their entitlements. The company has cautioned, however, that limits may be adjusted depending on server demand, with free accounts potentially facing tighter restrictions during peak periods.