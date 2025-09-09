Google rolls out AI-powered search in Hindi and 3 other languages

ADVERTISEMENT
Google is expanding its AI-powered search feature, “AI Mode,” to five additional languages, including Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean and Brazilian Portuguese, as part of a global push to integrate artificial intelligence more deeply into its core search offering.
The move was confirmed by Robby Stein, Vice President of Product at Google Search, who announced the rollout in a post on X. “AI Mode is now rolling out in 5 new languages around the world: Hindi, Indonesian, Japanese, Korean, and Brazilian Portuguese. We saw incredible momentum bringing AI Mode to 180+ countries in English last month,” Stein wrote. He added that the feature uses a custom version of Google’s Gemini 2.5 model to ensure responses are culturally relevant and useful in each language.
Initially launched in English in India, AI Mode has been designed to simplify complex queries that would typically require multiple searches. In a blog post, Google said the tool is particularly useful for exploratory questions and layered tasks such as planning trips, finding local recommendations or decoding complex instructions.
The system also supports multimodal input, enabling users to interact through text, voice or images. For example, a user planning a garden could upload a photo, specify a preference for night-blooming flowers, and receive tailored advice that factors in both the image and the details of the query. Users can then ask follow-up questions to refine results.
With its latest expansion, Google is positioning AI Mode as a key step in reshaping how people engage with search, moving from keyword-based queries to more conversational and context-driven interactions.