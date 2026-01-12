Today in AI | Indonesia and Malaysia block Grok | Google pulls AI Overviews from select medical searches

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Indonesia and Malaysia block Grok over surge in non-consensual AI-generated sexual imagery

Indonesia and Malaysia have temporarily blocked access to xAI’s chatbot Grok following concerns over the spread of non-consensual, sexualised AI-generated imagery linked to the tool.

AI pendants make comeback at CES after early setbacks

Artificial intelligence-powered pendants and brooches made a prominent return at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES), with devices equipped with cameras and microphones designed to observe and listen throughout the day, positioning themselves as vigilant personal assistants.

Google pulls AI Overviews from select medical searches after Guardian investigation

Google has removed AI Overviews from search results for certain medical queries following an investigation by the Guardian that found the feature was providing potentially misleading health information.

Sam Altman says graduates in 2035 could take 'super well-paid' jobs exploring the solar system

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has outlined an optimistic vision of the future job market, suggesting that college graduates in 2035 could pursue super well-paid and highly interesting careers exploring the solar system, as artificial intelligence transforms education and work.

First Published on Jan 12, 2026 5:16 PM