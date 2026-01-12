Received an Instagram password reset email you didn’t ask for? Here’s why

Over the past few days, thousands of users reported receiving unexpected password reset notifications that appeared to originate from Instagram, sparking fears of compromised accounts.

Instagram users across the world who recently received password reset emails without requesting them were affected by a technical issue rather than a security breach, the company said, after widespread concern over a possible hack.

Over the past few days, thousands of users reported receiving unexpected password reset notifications that appeared to originate from Instagram, sparking fears of compromised accounts. In a statement shared on X, formerly Twitter, Instagram said the issue occurred after an external party was able to trigger password reset requests due to a technical flaw. The Meta-owned platform stated that the issue had since been fixed, its internal systems were not breached, and user accounts remain secure. Users were informed that the emails could be safely ignored.

We fixed an issue that let an external party request password reset emails for some people. There was no breach of our systems and your Instagram accounts are secure.



You can ignore those emails — sorry for any confusion. — Instagram (@instagram) January 11, 2026

The clarification followed days of online speculation, with users across social media platforms sharing screenshots of the emails and expressing uncertainty over whether they were being hacked or targeted by phishing attempts.

According to a report by Forbes, a senior contributor to the publication also received a password reset email that appeared legitimate and claimed Instagram had received a request to reset the account password. The report stated that the email included a prominent reset button along with verification messaging indicating that the password would remain unchanged if no action was taken and advising recipients to report the request if they had not initiated it.

Initially, many users believed the emails could be linked to a hacking attempt or a data leak, while others raised concerns that the messages might be part of a phishing campaign, given their close resemblance to official Instagram communications.

The timing of the incident further heightened concern, as it coincided with recent reports from cybersecurity researchers about large volumes of Instagram user data circulating on underground forums. According to Malwarebytes, as cited by India Today, cybercriminals had obtained sensitive information linked to 17.5 million Instagram accounts, including usernames, physical addresses, phone numbers and email addresses. The report stated that such data is often used by scammers to craft highly convincing messages that mimic official communications from platforms such as Instagram.

Instagram has reiterated that the recent password reset emails were not linked to a data breach and that user accounts remain secure.

