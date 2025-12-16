Today in AI | India to not rush AI regulations | Disney-OpenAI partnership to last for a year

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

India unlikely to rush new AI regulations, will use DPDP Act and existing laws: MeitY

The government is inclined to avoid introducing new laws or regulations to govern artificial intelligence unless it is absolutely necessary, preferring instead to rely on existing legal frameworks such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act to address emerging challenges, Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said on Tuesday, according to a report by PTI.

Disney–OpenAI partnership grants one year of exclusivity before opening doors to rivals

Disney’s three-year licensing partnership with OpenAI includes only one year of exclusivity, after which the entertainment giant is free to strike similar agreements with other artificial intelligence companies, Disney chief executive Bob Iger said in an interview with CNBC.

Did AI change agency billing logic in 2025? Why time-based pricing is under strain

The budget moved from buying audiences to building signals. With privacy regulations blinding third-party cookies, platforms increasingly function as black boxes. The only steering wheel left is your creativity and your data, Money moved out of third-party audience lists and heavily into creative strategy and first-party data infrastructure.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 5:57 PM