India unlikely to rush new AI regulations, will use DPDP Act and existing laws: MeitY

The government is inclined to avoid introducing new laws or regulations to govern artificial intelligence unless it is absolutely necessary, preferring instead to rely on existing legal frameworks such as the Digital Personal Data Protection Act to address emerging challenges, Electronics and Information Technology Secretary S Krishnan said on Tuesday, according to a report by PTI.

Speaking at Assocham’s AI Leadership Meet, Krishnan said the government’s approach to regulating AI has been measured and cautious, with a clear intent to ensure that regulation does not impede innovation in the fast-growing technology space. He stated that India already has a large body of laws and that the government’s inclination is to refrain from adding new regulations unless unavoidable, and to explore how existing statutes can be applied effectively.

Krishnan said the government’s approach to AI regulation has so far been grounded and unambiguous, with a clear emphasis on not getting in the way of innovation. He informed that between the provisions of intellectual property laws and the newly notified DPDP Act, a substantial number of issues related to the use of AI are already addressed within the current legal framework.

He added that the government would continue to assess whether additional regulatory measures are required as the technology evolves, but underlined that the emphasis would remain on enabling forms of regulation that allow AI to develop and scale. At the same time, he cautioned that the government would not remain a passive observer if the deployment of AI were to cause harm.

Outlining India’s broader AI strategy, Krishnan said the country is not focused on competing globally for dominance in computing power or core AI technologies, but is instead concentrating on the real-world impact AI can deliver across key sectors. He identified agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare and finance as critical areas where AI can serve as an assistive tool to enhance human capabilities, adding that such productivity gains are essential for India’s ambition of becoming a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing concerns around job displacement due to AI, Krishnan acknowledged that while some roles may be rendered obsolete, new opportunities would also emerge. He stated that India has a comparative advantage in moving from theoretical discussions on AI to practical applications and implementation, and added that the country’s human resources are better positioned to manage the AI transition than in many other nations.

The AI Leadership Meet was held as an official pre-summit event ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, which is scheduled to take place in New Delhi on February 19 and 20, 2026.

First Published on Dec 16, 2025 4:22 PM