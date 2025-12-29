Lenovo reshuffles leadership across enterprise, consumer businesses in India

Lenovo has announced a series of leadership appointments across its enterprise and consumer businesses in India, as the technology major looks to deepen its management bench and accelerate growth in one of its key markets.

The company said on Monday that Amit Luthra has been elevated to the role of One Lenovo Commercial Leader, Lenovo India, effective March 1, 2026. In the newly created role, Luthra will work across Lenovo’s Intelligent Devices Group (IDG), Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Solutions and Services Group (SSG) to drive integrated enterprise growth and deliver end-to-end solutions to customers in India.

Luthra brings over three-and-a-half years of leadership experience at Lenovo India and has played a central role in scaling the company’s infrastructure solutions business. During his tenure, he has strengthened partner ecosystems, built high-performing teams and expanded Lenovo’s enterprise customer base, positioning him to lead the company’s enterprise-focused strategy as it sharpens its emphasis on AI-led transformation.

As part of the leadership reshuffle, Srinivas Rao, previously director of presales at ISG, has been appointed Managing Director, Infrastructure Solutions Group, taking on an expanded mandate to drive growth in Lenovo’s infrastructure and data centre business.

Lenovo has also named Kaman Chawla as Director, Consumer Business, Lenovo India. Chawla will oversee the company’s consumer portfolio across PCs and smart devices, with a focus on driving end-to-end growth and strengthening Lenovo’s position in the consumer technology market.

Chawla brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across telecom, FMCG and IT. Prior to joining Lenovo, he led the consumer personal systems business at HP Inc. across India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, and has previously held senior roles at Godrej Consumer Products, Infosys, Reliance Telecom and Bharti Telecom.

Commenting on the appointments, Shailendra Katyal, vice president and managing director, Lenovo India, said the leadership changes reflect the company’s focus on strengthening both its enterprise and consumer businesses. “Amit’s deep understanding of enterprise needs and his experience in scaling the infrastructure business will be critical as we sharpen our focus to drive solution-led growth and accelerate AI-led transformation for our customers and partners,” he said.

The leadership overhaul comes at a time when Lenovo’s India business is seeing strong momentum. In the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company reported a 23% year-on-year increase in revenue to $1.2 billion.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 5:25 PM