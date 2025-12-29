Today in AI | Godfather of AI warns engineering jobs may shrink due to AI | Sam Altman flags risks on agentic AI

The world of Artificial Intelligence has only begun to affect human lives. In times like these, staying up-to-date with the AI world is of utmost importance. Storyboard18 brings you the top AI news of the day.

Godfather of AI warns software engineering jobs may shrink sharply by 2026

AI pioneer Geoffrey Hinton has renewed warnings about the risks posed by artificial intelligence, stating that rapid advances in the technology could trigger significant job losses by 2026, particularly in software engineering, while reiterating his view that there is a 10–20 per cent chance of AI taking over the world, a concern he said is widely shared within the technology sector.

How to turn your festive photo into a Norman Rockwell-style painting using ChatGPT

Even after Christmas celebrations have concluded, festive-themed content continues to trend online as social media users share a simple way to rework holiday photographs into artwork inspired by the classic style of Norman Rockwell, with a basic ChatGPT prompt driving the viral trend.

Lawsuit says ChatGPT flagged suicide risk but repeatedly mentioned hanging before teen’s death

A wrongful-death lawsuit has placed OpenAI’s ChatGPT under scrutiny over its handling of conversations related to suicide and mental health, after the family of a 16-year-old boy alleged the chatbot repeatedly referenced hanging in the months leading up to his death, according to a report by the Washington Post.

Sam Altman flags risks as AI agents begin exposing critical vulnerabilities

OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman has publicly acknowledged that AI agents are becoming increasingly problematic, saying the company’s models are beginning to identify critical vulnerabilities and pose new challenges around security and mental health.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 5:39 PM