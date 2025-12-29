China seeks public feedback on stricter AI regulations to curb misuse and addiction

The draft rules are currently open for public feedback and will be reviewed before being finalised.

China has issued draft rules to regulate artificial intelligence and has opened them up for public comment, in a move that underscores the country’s efforts to shape the rapid rollout of consumer-facing AI, Reuters reported.

According to the report, the proposed rules apply to AI products and services offered to the public in China that mimic human traits, thinking patterns and communication styles. These services typically interact with users through text, images, audio or video and are often designed to respond in emotionally engaging ways.

Under the draft framework, AI service providers would be required to warn users against excessive use of such tools and to intervene if users show signs of addiction. Companies would also be expected to take responsibility for safety across the entire lifecycle of their products, including implementing systems for algorithmic checks, data security and the protection of personal information.

The draft rules also seek to address potential mental health risks linked to prolonged or intense use of AI services. As per the Reuters report, providers would be expected to identify users’ emotional states and levels of dependence on the service. If users exhibit extreme emotions or addictive behaviour, companies would be required to take steps to reduce potential harm.

In addition, the proposed regulations set clear boundaries on content generated by AI systems. The rules would prohibit AI services from producing material that threatens national security, spreads rumours, or promotes violence or obscene content, the report said.

The draft rules are currently open for public feedback and will be reviewed before being finalised.

First Published on Dec 29, 2025 4:27 PM