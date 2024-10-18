            
      Indian government partners with Meta; launches 'Scam se Bacho' campaign to tackle rising online scams

      It is expected that this campaign can be a national movement that can empower Indian citizens with the tools and knowledge to protect themselves from these threats.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 18, 2024 12:40 PM
      India with over 900 million internet users, has seen extraordinary digital growth under the Digital India initiative, becoming a global leader in UPI transactions (Representative Image: Max Bender via Unsplash)

      The government of India has partnered with Meta to launch 'Scam se Bacho' campaign in order to tackle rising online scams. The initiative is being launched in collaboration of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C).

      It aims to combat the growing menace of scams and cyber frauds, aligning with the government's commitment to addressing the rising cases of online scams and enhancing cyber safety.

      Talking about the campaign Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of Information and Broadcasting, said that it is a timely and much-needed step toward safeguarding our citizens from the growing threat of online scams. It reflects a whole-of-government approach towards fostering a culture of digital safety and vigilance. “By leveraging Meta’s global expertise, the campaign will empower every Indian to protect themselves from cyber threats, ensuring that our digital progress is matched by robust digital security”, he added.

      According to the I&B secretary, India with over 900 million internet users, has seen extraordinary digital growth under the Digital India initiative, becoming a global leader in UPI transactions. However, this progress comes with rising cyber frauds, with 1.1 million cases reported in 2023.

      It is expected that this campaign can be a national movement that can empower Indian citizens with the tools and knowledge to protect themselves from these threats. The goal is to create a culture of digital safety and vigilance.


      First Published on Oct 18, 2024 12:40 PM

