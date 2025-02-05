            
  • Home
  • digital
  • indias-ai-influence-growing-as-openai-user-base-triples-says-openai-ceo-sam-altman-55735

India’s AI influence growing as OpenAI user base triples, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

"India is a crucial market for OpenAI," Altman said, highlighting that it is the company’s second-largest market, with user numbers having tripled over the past year.

By  Storyboard18Feb 5, 2025 12:56 PM
India’s AI influence growing as OpenAI user base triples, says OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
"India is a crucial market for OpenAI," Sam Altman said, highlighting that it is the company’s second-largest market, with user numbers having tripled over the past year.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw during his visit to India to discuss the country’s role in artificial intelligence (AI) development. Their discussion centred on AI adoption, cost reduction, and opportunities for Indian startups.

"India is a crucial market for OpenAI," Altman said, highlighting that it is the company’s second-largest market, with user numbers having tripled over the past year. He praised India's growing contribution to AI innovation, with developers actively creating tools using ChatGPT.

Vaishnaw, emphasising India’s ability to drive cost-efficient innovation, compared AI advancements to the country's low-cost space missions. “Every year, we witness a tenfold reduction in costs. Indian researchers are already focused on the next phase of AI innovation,” he said.

The Indian government is already integrating AI across key sectors such as agriculture, weather forecasting, and traffic management.

Altman noted that AI models are on the brink of revolutionary applications. "We could soon see AI-powered tutors and medical diagnostic tools—people just need to develop solutions using our technology," he said. However, he cautioned that AI is still in its research phase. “We are nowhere near these models curing cancer, but they can significantly enhance deep research capabilities.”

As AI continues to evolve at a rapid pace, both leaders acknowledged the importance of staying ahead of its societal impact. “There will be both positive and negative outcomes; we must ensure we lead on the positive,” Altman said.


Tags
First Published on Feb 5, 2025 12:56 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT collaborates with German Football Association

Prasar Bharati’s WAVES OTT collaborates with German Football Association

Digital

India can build low-cost AI models just like Chandrayaan, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

India can build low-cost AI models just like Chandrayaan, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

Digital

Sam Altman clarifies AI cost remarks, says low-cost LLMs are now ‘Doable’

Sam Altman clarifies AI cost remarks, says low-cost LLMs are now ‘Doable’

Gaming

Indian gaming industry applauds PM Modi’s vision of global gaming capital

Indian gaming industry applauds PM Modi’s vision of global gaming capital

Digital

MIB launches TruthTell Hackathon to combat misinformation in live broadcasts

MIB launches TruthTell Hackathon to combat misinformation in live broadcasts

Brand Makers

RPSG Lifestyle Media's Avarna Jain to launch American luxury-lifestyle magazine Robb Report in India

RPSG Lifestyle Media's Avarna Jain to launch American luxury-lifestyle magazine Robb Report in India

Brand Makers

American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson leaves Nikhil Kamath's podcast midway. Here's why

American entrepreneur Bryan Johnson leaves Nikhil Kamath's podcast midway. Here's why