India’s internet advertising market to grow from USD6.25 bn in 2024 to USD13.06 bn in 2029: PwC

PwC India today released the India findings of its Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025–29, which projects that India’s entertainment and media (E&M) industry will grow from USD32.2 bn in 2024 to USD47.2 bn by 2029 at a 7.8% compound annual growth rate (CAGR)—nearly twice the global average of 4.2%.

India’s momentum is fuelled by rising digital participation, a large youth base, expanding broadband access, and deeper consumption of online content. This is reshaping audience behaviour across formats and creating new opportunities for platforms, advertisers, and creators. Consumers are increasingly seeking personalisation, immersive formats, and regional content, while businesses are integrating technology and analytics to respond to this shift.

The sector’s trajectory is further supported by economic growth, increased discretionary spending, and rapid adoption of digital services. India’s position as a rising hub for live entertainment is also strengthening, with global and regional events drawing large-scale participation. Together, these forces are driving a more interactive, creator-led, and tech-enabled media landscape.

Rajesh Sethi, Partner and Leader – Media, Entertainment, and Sports, PwC India said, “India’s E&M sector continues to outpace global growth, driven by the deepening of digital markets, the rapid expansion of advertising-led formats, and a new generation of creators shaping demand. The sector’s momentum is supported by rising consumer engagement, improving economic fundamentals, and the continued shift towards scalable, tech-enabled business models.”

Key trends shaping India’s E&M sector:

• Internet advertising continues to scale: India’s internet advertising market will grow from USD6.25 bn in 2024 to USD13.06 bn in 2029, reflecting a 15.9% CAGR. Mobile-first consumption, regional digital campaigns, and subscription-based models are shaping the next wave of growth, making internet advertising the fastest-growing segment for the 2024–29 period.

• OTT strengthens with regional and subscription-led growth: OTT streaming will be the second-fastest growing segment, with revenues set to expand from USD2.27 bn in 2024 to USD3.47 billion by 2029, supported by regional content, direct-to-consumer models, and an expanding subscriber base. Strategic investments in platforms and premium formats are further strengthening monetisation.

• Gaming and e-sports see sustained momentum: Mobile gaming, video gaming, and e-sports revenue will rise from USD2.79 bn in 2024 to USD3.96 bn in 2029. Growth is driven by immersive formats, improved in-app monetisation, and deeper participation from younger audiences.

• Traditional media remains resilient, supported by regional audiences: TV will grow from USD13.97 bn to USD18.11 bn by 2029, driven by regional content depth and live formats. Print will rise from USD3.5 bn to USD4.2 bn by 2029 (3.3% CAGR), showcasing strong regional readership and advertiser trust.

• Sports and live experiences evolve into high-value entertainment assets: A significant transformation is underway in India’s sports sector, which generated USD4.6–USD5.0 bn revenue in 2024. Anticipated to expand into an USD7.8 bn industry by 2029, sports investments are rapidly evolving into an institutional-grade asset class.

• AI and the creator economy are reshaping content creation and monetisation: AI is transforming the E&M value chain through scaled localisation, automated editing, personalisation, and new content formats. India’s creator economy has grown into a 4-million-strong ecosystem, influencing entertainment, commerce, travel and lifestyle, powered by AI-enabled workflows.

The report highlights India's burgeoning E&M sector as a beacon of innovation and growth in the global landscape. With strategic investments, digital transformation, and robust engagement across diverse media platforms, India is set to redefine its entertainment narrative. As the sector continues to embrace cutting-edge technologies and capitalise on its unique demographic advantage, stakeholders have an unprecedented opportunity to shape the future of global entertainment.

Speaking on the findings, Manpreet Singh Ahuja, Chief Clients and Alliances Officer, PwC India, said, “This is not a story of incremental upgrades. It's a story of business model rebirth. We are at an inflection point where technology—especially AI—is fundamentally redefining how content is created, discovered, monetised and experienced. AI-led production pipelines, precision personalisation and immersive formats are putting value in motion across the entire entertainment and media landscape. But no single player can unlock this future alone. The next era belongs to connected ecosystems—where cloud platforms, AI innovators, creative powerhouses and media enterprises collaborate to architect something bigger than the sum of their parts. When these forces align, they not only unlock new monetisation opportunities but also fundamentally reshape cost structures, allowing companies to scale faster while operating leaner."

First Published on Dec 4, 2025 5:07 PM