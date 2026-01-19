Tech hiring seen rising 12–15% in 2026 as AI and cybersecurity drive demand

Overall technology hiring across permanent, temporary and contractual roles is projected to rise by 12–15% in 2026, creating nearly 1.25 lakh new jobs as expansion accelerates across sectors, according to workforce solutions provider Adecco India, as reported by PTI.

The year 2026 is emerging as a clear inflection point for tech hiring beyond traditional IT services, with non-tech industries increasingly embedding digital capabilities into their core business models rather than treating them as add-ons. Organisations are now building artificial intelligence, data engineering and cybersecurity talent into the centre of operations, Adecco India stated.

Hiring in the IT and IT services sector showed early signs of stabilisation through 2025 after a cautious phase during 2023 and 2024, Adecco India Director and Business Head for Professional Staffing Sanketh Chengappa said. Demand began to rebuild in areas linked to AI engineering, cloud transformation, cybersecurity, data platforms and platform modernisation, he added. Campus hiring also improved as companies restarted structured early-career programmes.

This gradual recovery signals a shift from restraint to renewal, Chengappa said, setting the stage for a more decisive rebound in 2026 as talent shortages widen across critical roles.

AI, data and cybersecurity positions have moved from being experimental or discretionary to becoming core organisational requirements, with demand for these roles growing 51%, Chengappa stated, adding that around 40% of large enterprises have already operationalised generative AI pilots.

The findings are based on data collected from more than 100 Adecco clients, supplemented by wider market research.

Global Capability Centres have elevated cybersecurity to a board-level priority, while non-tech sectors have accelerated automation efforts and built cross-functional technology teams at scale, Chengappa informed.

In 2025 alone, the talent gap climbed to 44%, triggering intensified competition for skilled professionals and pushing median compensation packages 18% higher than in 2024, he said.

As 2026 begins, enterprises across sectors are expected to scale hiring for niche technology roles as they move from controlled pilots to full-scale deployment. With a talent deficit of around 45% already visible in AI, cybersecurity and data engineering roles, workforce readiness rather than demand creation will determine the pace of digital transformation, Chengappa stated.

Banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, manufacturing and logistics are leading the shift, together accounting for nearly 38% of tech-driven hiring, according to Adecco India.

