Meta launches first display-equipped smart glasses, pushes AI ‘superintelligence’ vision

Meta Platforms has unveiled its first consumer-ready smart glasses with a built-in display, marking the latest push by the social media giant to expand its footprint in artificial intelligence hardware.

The Meta Ray-Ban Display, launched at the company’s annual Connect conference in Menlo Park, California, will retail at $799 and be available in stores from 30 September. The device features a small digital display embedded in the right lens for basic functions such as notifications.

Chief executive Mark Zuckerberg described the glasses as a stepping stone towards the “superintelligence” era of AI, where technology surpasses human intelligence across all domains.

Zuckerberg told attendees that glasses are the ideal form factor for personal superintelligence, because they let people stay present in the moment while getting access to all of these AI capabilities that make them smarter, help communicate better, improve memory, improve senses, and more.

Some demonstrations were less smooth, with a call to the glasses failing to connect during the launch. Nevertheless, the product builds on the popularity of Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, which have been among the company’s early consumer successes in the AI era.

Expanding portfolio and competition Meta also introduced Oakley-branded Vanguard glasses designed for athletes. Priced at $499, the device links with platforms such as Garmin and Strava to provide real-time training data, post-workout summaries and up to nine hours of battery life. It will be available from 21 October.

In addition, the company refreshed its Ray-Ban line — without a display — which now offers nearly double the battery life and an improved camera. The updated model is priced at $379, up from the previous $299 version.

Despite its advances in wearables, Meta trails competitors such as Google and OpenAI in the release of advanced AI models. The company has pledged tens of billions of dollars in investment, particularly in AI chips, and has aggressively recruited engineers in Silicon Valley to close the gap.

The launch comes as Meta faces criticism over child safety on its platforms. Reports have revealed instances of Meta chatbots engaging children in inappropriate conversations, while whistleblowers alleged that research into potential harms of virtual reality for children was blocked internally.