Ravi Makwana appointed as Chief Marketing Officer at Vadilal Industries

Vadilal Industries has appointed Ravi Makwana as its new Chief Marketing Officer, strengthening its leadership team at a time when competition in India’s ice cream market is intensifying.

Makwana announced his new role through a LinkedIn post, calling the appointment a significant personal milestone. He said joining Vadilal felt “surreal,” describing the brand as one he grew up with and one that played a meaningful role in his childhood. According to Makwana, stepping into a leadership position at such a familiar brand adds a strong emotional dimension to the professional responsibility.

Commenting on the market environment, Makwana highlighted that the Indian ice cream category is entering a highly competitive phase. He noted that established players are becoming more aggressive, while new entrants are introducing innovative formats and creating new sub-categories, making the current period both challenging and exciting for the industry.

Also read: OpenAI appoints George Osborne to head global OpenAI for Countries push

Makwana also expressed appreciation for Vadilal Industries’ leadership, stating that he felt privileged to work alongside Managing Director Himanshu Kanwar and the company’s board. He thanked the broader leadership team for their confidence in him and acknowledged executive search firm Hunt Partners for supporting his transition into the role.

Before joining Vadilal Industries, Makwana held senior marketing and category leadership positions across multiple consumer-focused sectors, including food and beverages, wellness, quick-service restaurants, and home and personal care. His professional background includes managing large brand portfolios, shaping category strategies, and leading integrated marketing functions for well-known national brands.

Also read: Google Pay enters RuPay-UPI credit card space with Axis Bank partnership

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 4:58 PM