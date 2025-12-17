Nothing raises over £5.3 million in rapid community funding round

Consumer technology brand Nothing, founded by OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, has raised over £5.3 million from thousands of retail backers in its latest community funding round, underscoring growing investor interest in founder-led hardware startups that prioritise direct engagement with users.

The crowdfunding round, which closed on Tuesday after running for less than a week, attracted 4,643 investors, according to disclosures on crowdfunding platform Crowdcube. The initiative marked Nothing’s third community investment round and was opened at the same valuation as its previous institutional fundraising.

Announcing the launch of the round earlier this month, Akis Evangelidis, co-founder and president for India, said the company had crossed its initial $5 million allocation on the first day itself, signalling strong early demand. The round was priced at £2.7972 per share, with participation open to global retail investors, including those from India, with a minimum investment threshold of $50.

The funding was raised at a pre-money valuation of £976.56 million (around $1.3 billion), matching the valuation of Nothing’s $200 million Series C round, which included backing from investors such as Nikhil Kamath and Tiger Global.

With this latest raise, Nothing’s broader funding round has reached approximately £150.24 million, according to platform data. The company had previously secured close to $8 million through its first two community rounds, which together drew more than 8,000 investors.

Industry observers note that community funding has become a strategic tool for consumer-facing startups. Rather than serving purely as a capital-raising exercise, such rounds allow companies to cultivate a base of engaged brand advocates while testing market sentiment. Compared with traditional venture capital funding, crowdfunding also enables founders to retain tighter control over ownership and decision-making.

Nothing’s approach mirrors a wider trend among product-led startups exploring alternative funding models, particularly as platforms such as Crowdcube and Wefunder expand their reach into emerging markets, including India.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 5:17 PM