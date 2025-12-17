What Google’s 6–7 feature does and how users can trigger the viral effect

The cultural reach of the trend has extended beyond music and memes, with Dictionary.com naming 67 as its defining expression of the year.

Google has rolled out a playful Easter egg on its search platform tied to the viral 6–7 trend, triggering a screen-shaking effect when users type the numbers into the search bar, a move that has quickly drawn attention across social media. In a light-hearted nod to internet culture, users who enter 6–7 or 67 on Google via a browser or mobile app are met with a brief vibration of the entire results page, mimicking the chaotic hand motion associated with the meme, according to multiple user reports circulating online.

The feature draws from a social media trend that has gained traction for its association with unpredictability and absurd humour, with Google appearing to tap into pop culture to drive engagement in a non-serious, interactive way. The effect lasts for a few moments before the screen returns to normal, and has already prompted users to share reaction videos and clips across platforms such as TikTok, X and Instagram.

The origins of the 6–7 trend lie in a 2024 song titled Doot Doot (6 7) by Philadelphia rapper Skrilla, according to reports. The phrase itself is largely nonsensical, with its lack of a fixed meaning forming the core of the joke and its appeal among younger users. Merriam-Webster noted that the slang gained further viral momentum after being linked to NBA player LaMelo Ball, who is 6 feet 7 inches tall, as reported by The Independent. The song and the associated phrase have since been widely used in short-form videos and memes featuring the basketball star.

The cultural reach of the trend has extended beyond music and memes, with Dictionary.com naming 67 as its defining expression of the year. The dictionary noted that for Gen Alpha, six seven functions as an inside code pronounced as two separate numbers rather than sixty-seven, while for older users it serves as a reminder of how quickly language and slang now evolve in the age of viral internet culture.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 5:19 PM