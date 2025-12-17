Honda recalls over 70,000 vehicles in the US over braking performance issue

Honda Motor Co. is recalling more than 70,000 vehicles in the United States after regulators identified a defect that could reduce braking performance, potentially increasing stopping distances and the risk of accidents, according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall affects 70,658 Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. and is linked to an issue that can impair brake function under certain conditions. NHTSA said the defect may cause drivers to require more distance to bring the vehicle to a complete stop, raising the likelihood of a crash or injury.

Honda has informed regulators that the problem was identified through internal investigations and customer feedback. The company has not reported any fatalities related to the issue but acknowledged that compromised braking performance poses a safety concern. Owners of the affected vehicles will be notified and advised on the next steps.

Honda dealers will inspect the impacted vehicles and carry out necessary repairs at no cost to customers. The automaker said it is cooperating fully with U.S. safety authorities and working to resolve the issue promptly. Vehicle owners can also check the recall status of their cars through Honda’s official channels or the NHTSA recall database.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 5:13 PM