Raghav Chadha flags Blinkit rider pay row after 15-hour shift yields Rs 763

AAP MP Raghav Chadha has criticised Eternal-owned Blinkit after a delivery rider reported earning Rs 763 for nearly 15 hours of work, describing the situation as systemic exploitation within India’s gig economy. The issue surfaced after a Blinkit delivery rider from Uttarakhand, identified as ThapliyalJiVlogs, shared a viral Instagram reel showing screenshots from the Blinkit app, which detailed his earnings and working hours.

According to the video, the rider completed 28 deliveries over 14 hours and 39 minutes and earned Rs 763 in total, translating to around Rs 52 per hour, with at least one delivery paying as little as Rs 15.83. After the clip gained traction online, Thapliyal posted additional updates to highlight fluctuations in his income. In another video recorded in October, he informed viewers that he earned Rs 1,202 after completing 32 orders in about 11 hours.

Explaining the uneven nature of gig work, the rider said earnings were heavily dependent on order volume. He stated that on days with high demand, daily income could range between Rs 1,600 and Rs 2,000, while on slower days it became difficult to earn even Rs 1,000.

Reacting to the viral post, Raghav Chadha took to X and said the episode did not represent a gig economy success story but instead pointed to systemic exploitation masked by apps and algorithms. He stated that low pay, excessively long working hours, lack of job security and the absence of social protection exposed deeper structural problems in app-based employment. The Rajya Sabha MP added that he had repeatedly raised concerns about the working conditions of gig workers in Parliament and stressed that millions of workers across the country faced similar circumstances on a daily basis.

28 deliveries.

15 hours of relentless work.

₹763 earned.



This is not a “gig economy success story”.

This is systemic exploitation hidden behind apps & algorithms.



I raised this issue in Parliament recently. Low pay, crushing targets, no job security, no dignity for gig… pic.twitter.com/gLwQbcE1iQ — Raghav Chadha (@raghav_chadha) December 16, 2025

Chadha further stated that India could not build a digital economy on the backs of underpaid and overworked individuals and called for fair wages, humane working hours and stronger social security protections for gig workers.

First Published on Dec 17, 2025 4:59 PM