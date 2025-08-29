'Just the beginning': Mark Zuckerberg on Reliance-Meta partnership at 48th AGM

ADVERTISEMENT
At the 48th Reliance Annual General Meeting (AGM), Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced a new artificial intelligence joint venture with Meta, marking a significant step in India's AI landscape.
The collaboration aims to merge Meta's open-source AI models with Reliance's extensive domain knowledge across Energy, Retail, Telecom, Media, and Manufacturing sectors.
Ambani invited Mark Zuckerberg, Founder and CEO of Meta, to share his perspective on the partnership.
Calling it "an exciting moment in time," Zuckerberg said the collaboration could pave the way for a new era of innovation in India.
"We are seeing glimpses of our AI systems starting to improve themselves. Superintelligence is going to greatly improve existing systems and enable us to build things beyond imagination," Zuckerberg said in his address.
He added that Meta's mission is to deliver "personal superintelligence" to everyone, empowering individuals with greater agency to improve the world in their own ways. "This partnership is a key step forward towards ensuring that everyone has access to AI, and eventually, superintelligence," he noted.
Zuckerberg also highlighted Meta’s open-source AI model, Llama, which has already shown how artificial intelligence can enhance productivity, creativity, and innovation.
With Reliance’s scale and reach, he said, the technology can now be tailored to serve every business in India - from startups in small towns to large enterprises in metropolitan cities.
“With this partnership, we are beginning to build our vision for the future where every entrepreneur, creator, and company has the tools they need to succeed,” Zuckerberg said, calling the venture "just the beginning" of a broader AI revolution in India.