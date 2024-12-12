MIB's Ashwini Vaishnaw open to new laws for Social Media Accountability, AI Governance

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, Railways and Information & Broadcasting, while addressing questions on AI governance and development in Parliament, highlighted the critical challenges posed by the emerging AI landscape, social media accountability, and the need for robust legal frameworks. The Minister underlined the importance of balancing freedom of speech with the responsibility to combat fake news and ensure accurate narratives in the digital age.

Freedom vs Accountability: A call for consensus

“It is a major challenge that societies across the world are facing—the accountability of social media, particularly in the context of fake news and the creation of fake narratives,” Vaishnaw remarked. He emphasized that establishing societal and legal accountability requires a significant consensus. “These are the issues where freedom of speech comes on one hand and accountability and having a proper real news network getting created, on the other hand. These are things which need to be debated and if the house agrees and if there is a consensus in the entire society we can come up with the new law.” he added.

Privacy-centric indigenous AI Solutions

The Union Minister also addressed concerns about privacy and Artificial Intelligence (AI) governance, sharing details of proactive measures taken by the government to develop indigenous tools and technologies.

He said that under the AI Mission, one of the key pillars is Application Development, focusing on innovations that align with India’s unique requirements. “To address the emerging landscape of AI, we have initiated eight projects aimed at creating tools and technologies within the country” he added.

India: Global Leader in AI Governance and Policy

“Ethical issues in AI are a global concern, and India is committed to addressing these challenges through robust debate and responsible innovation. The tools developed under these projects will ensure that India stays at the forefront of ethical AI development,” Vaishnaw explained.