Snapchat debuts ‘Say It In A Snap,’ first India brand campaign celebrating Gen Z’s visual language

Celebrating the unique visual language of Gen Z, Snapchat today launched ‘Say It In A Snap,’ its first-ever brand campaign in India. The campaign captures how this generation uses quick, creative Snaps to express themselves in ways text cannot.

The campaign is built to connect with three key audiences: Users, Creators, and Advertisers.

- For Users, it champions the joy of real connections and the freedom to express themselves openly.

- For Creators, it reinforces that authenticity and unfiltered storytelling are what build trusted, long-term communities.

- For Advertisers, it serves as a powerful reminder that being part of these everyday, meaningful conversations is what drives true brand relevance and business impact.

Launching the campaign, Ankit Goyle, Head of India Marketing, Snap Inc., shared, “'Say It In a Snap' is a strategic statement about where the future of connections lies , in authentic close-knit communities. At its core, this campaign is about how Gen Z connects, expresses, and builds culture through visuals, not words. Snapchat sits at the heart of this language of communication, where every Snap is real, personal, and deeply expressive. For advertisers, it’s an invitation to be part of these everyday visual conversations and to show up authentically, build relevance, and drive meaningful impact.”

‘Say It In A Snap’ spotlights how real connections come alive in the Places, Moments, Conversations, and Brands that matter. Featuring Indian Snapchatters, the campaign celebrates a generation that connects through creativity, humor, and unapologetic authenticity, sparking participation and becoming part of the stories young people choose to share. By understanding where their audiences hang out, what they care about, and how they express themselves, brands can turn ordinary moments into cultural currency.

Brand Momentum and Ad Format Efficacy

Snapchat’s advanced ad formats are core to how brands are successfully executing this strategy in India. Differentiated ad formats; provides a unique opportunity for Multi-format storytelling at scale - Sponsored Snaps, Video ads and AR Ads. Sponsored Snaps enable brands to engage their customers through visual messaging, by delivering a full-screen vertical video Snap directly to Snapchatters. And our biggest differentiator is Augmented Reality (AR) that allows for an active experience and creativity. Brands don't just 'reach' Gen Z on Snapchat they become part of their conversation in a way that is simply unmatched.

Early adopter brands across key categories have leveraged immersive and direct-response formats for measurable results.

The Attention Advantage: Why Immersive Formats Win

The company believe attention is the most critical, and most broken, metric in marketing today. In a 'Gen Z attention deficit,' this generation pays up to 34% less attention to ads on conventional, passive-scroll social feeds.

This is where Snapchat is fundamentally different. The company claims the platform is built for active participation, not passive scrolling. Snapchat Captures 2X More Attention than other conventional digital platforms. AR Lenses are the #1 Driver of Attention , despite being skippable, lenses are 2X1 more effective and 3X1 more efficient in capturing voluntary, active attention than any other format. And adding Snapchat to a media mix can boost attention among Gen Z audiences by up to 22%1.

The ‘Say It In a Snap’ campaign rolls out with a major OOH (Out-of-Home) and DOOH (Digital Out-of-Home) presence across Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Bangalore.

It reinforces Snapchat's position as a central hub for one of the world's most dynamic Gen Z audiences, a cohort whose influence and collective spending power is projected to reach $2 trillion by 2035

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 11:43 AM