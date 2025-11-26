No more irrelevant videos: YouTube tests 'Custom Feed' to tame algorithmic chaos

The move by YouTube follows other social platforms exploring feed configuration features, including Threads and X, which is integrating its Grok AI chatbot to adjust content recommendations.

YouTube is developing an experimental feature named "Your Custom Feed" to address user frustration with its algorithm-driven home feed recommendations. The video platform is seeking to mitigate instances where its algorithm misjudges user interests, often leading to irrelevant content saturation based on limited viewing history.

For users participating in the test, "Your Custom Feed" appears next to the standard "Home" button on the platform's homepage. The feature allows users to actively shape their feed by inputting specific, interest-tailored prompts.

This customization is intended to give users direct control over their content stream. For example, entering a prompt like "cooking" would signal YouTube to prioritize similar videos, offering a potential alternative to using "Not interested" or "Don't recommend channel" options.

The move by YouTube follows other social platforms exploring feed configuration features, including Threads and X, which is integrating its Grok AI chatbot to adjust content recommendations.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 2:04 PM