India's millisecond economy grows with 120% rise in quick commerce: Report

LS Digital, India’s leading Digital Business Transformation company, has released its latest report on India’s Festive Retail Revolution, revealing how quick commerce adoption, real-time responsiveness, and omnichannel journeys are reshaping the country’s most powerful seasonal commerce period.

The report uses LS Digital’s Quilt-based methodology, combining curated search and social data with machine-assisted discourse analysis to identify emerging festive retail patterns.

The report highlights how festive sentiment continues to drive large-scale spending across categories. Cultural synchronisation remains a dominant force with high-value purchases planned around auspicious dates, including Rs. 8,500 - 10,000 crore worth of automotive deliveries on Dhanteras alone. India’s festive season has evolved into an advanced retail ecosystem shaped by digital acceleration, changing consumer expectations, and speed-led competition.

One of the key shifts outlined in the study is the rise of the Millisecond Economy, where consumer patience has contracted sharply. Delivery speed has improved 15% year-on-year, fuelled by real-time data intelligence, instant checkout processes, and automated last-mile routing to manage peak-period demand.

Quick commerce has emerged as the most influential festive channel. 78% of search discourse surrounding festive essentials revolves around speed and convenience, and platforms have witnessed 120% year-on-year growth during peak periods. Emergency festive needs like last-minute gifting, forgotten puja items, décor and sweets have made instant delivery a core customer expectation.

The report also identifies Bharat as a major growth engine, with 55% of festive online orders originating from Tier 2+ cities. Additionally, India’s rising Gen Z population projected to contribute $250B in spending power by 2025 - is influencing festive behaviour through mobile-first discovery, digital payments, and preference for rapid fulfilment. Meanwhile, 25% of urban consumers now follow blended online-offline journeys, reinforcing omnichannel orchestration as a baseline requirement.

Speaking about the findings, Prasad Shejale, Founder & CEO, LS Digital, said, “This report underscores that India’s festive retail is now an engine of Digital Business Transformation. Brands can no longer operate in channel silos. The winners will adopt a holistic view, using unified data intelligence to deliver cultural authenticity and seamless experiences across every consumer touchpoint, especially as they expand into Bharat.”

The report further highlights the ongoing KPI Revolution, with growing interest in terms like “omnichannel retailing,” “KPI formula,” and “sales key performance indicators.” Retailers are shifting towards modern measurement frameworks such as cross-channel attribution, real-time fulfilment dashboards, and customer lifetime value. India’s Kirana ecosystem is also evolving with 200,000 Kiranas impacted or closed, while many others digitise inventory, adopt UPI payments, and partner with hyperlocal delivery networks.

These insights underline how festive retail is now defined by speed, cultural timing, and digital-first journeys.

First Published on Nov 26, 2025 12:53 PM